Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

Pele on Success

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

Pele's Wisdom

"The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning."

Enthusiasm

"Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string."

Pele's Secret

"The more I practice, the luckier I get."

Pele on Penalty Kicks.

"A penalty is a cowardly way to score."

Pele's Humor

"The bicycle kick is not easy to do. I scored 1,281 goals, and only 1,279 were with my head."

Pele's Mantra

"Practice is everything"

Equality

"Football is the only sport where you put people together, it doesn't matter if you are rich, or poor, or black, or white. It is one nation. This is the beauty of football."

Pele on Winning Together

"I am constantly being asked about individuals. The only way to win is as a team. Football is not about one or two or three star players."

Control the Ball, Control the Game

"When you control the ball, you control the guy marking you. If you have the ball and your team is winning, you're going to be all right."

