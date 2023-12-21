Happy Birthday Asghar Afghan: 7 quotes by former Afghanistan captain

CRICKET
"A captain is as strong as his team. Unity and teamwork are the keys to success."
"Cricket, like life, has its challenges. It's about bouncing back from setbacks and pushing forward with determination."
"Cricket is not just a game; it's a passion that fuels our spirit and brings people together."
"Confidence is contagious. Believe in yourself, believe in your team, and you can overcome any hurdle."
"To the aspiring cricketers: embrace the challenges, stay disciplined, and never lose sight of your dreams."
"Cricket is a gentleman's game. Play hard, play fair, and respect the spirit of the game."
"Dream big, set goals, and work relentlessly to achieve them. The journey is as important as the destination."