Pele's timeless wisdom: Top 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."
"Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string."
"I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint."
"When you control the ball, you control the game. When you control the game, you control your destiny."
"I am constantly being asked about individuals. The only way to win is as a team. Football is not about one or two or three star players."
"Success is no different than any other skill. The more you practice, the better you get."
"A penalty is a cowardly way to score."
"The greatest satisfaction in my life was to get to the first team, then to become its captain and, finally, to become the greatest scorer of all time."
"The more you make, the more you miss. But the ones that don't miss mean more."
"The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning."