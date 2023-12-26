Sports

Pele's timeless wisdom: Top 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

Success

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

Enthusiasm is Key

"Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string."

Born to Play Football

"I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint."

Control the Ball, Control Your Destiny

"When you control the ball, you control the game. When you control the game, you control your destiny."

Teamwork Triumphs

"I am constantly being asked about individuals. The only way to win is as a team. Football is not about one or two or three star players."

Practice Makes Perfect

"Success is no different than any other skill. The more you practice, the better you get."

No to Penalties

"A penalty is a cowardly way to score."

Satisfaction in Achievements

"The greatest satisfaction in my life was to get to the first team, then to become its captain and, finally, to become the greatest scorer of all time."

Making Every Goal Count

"The more you make, the more you miss. But the ones that don't miss mean more."

Difficult Games

"The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning."

