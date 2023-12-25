CRICKET

Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins: 10 cricketers who made a mark in 2023

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli became the first batter to achieve 50 ODI centuries going past Sachin Tendulkar & scored 765 runs in the Cricket World Cup, marking the best-ever campaign by a batter.

Shubman Gill (India)

Often referred to as the 'Prince of Indian Cricket,' Shubman Gill made significant strides in 2023, particularly excelling in ODIs where he secured the number one ranking.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins' exceptional leadership was evident in Australia securing victories in the WTC title, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma (India)

Leading India in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Rohit's approach alleviated pressure from his fellow batters, allowing them the freedom to play their natural game.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell showcased his extraordinary batting with a stunning knock of 200 against Afghanistan in the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami is ending the year with 56 wickets in 23 international matches. He scalped 24 wickets in just seven World Cup matches.

Rinku Singh (India)

Rinku Singh left a lasting impression in the IPL by playing a memorable innings where he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final five balls, leading KKR to victory.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

A late-blooming all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell had a phenomenal year, serving as New Zealand's batting pillar. With 1,956 runs in 48 matches across formats.

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Aiden Markram scored consistently across formats, totaling 1,548 runs at an average of 51.60 in 34 international matches.

Travis Head (Australia)

Travis Head emerged as Australia's go-to player in crucial moments, delivering centuries in the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup finals.

