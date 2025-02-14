Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 highest individual scores

With Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, let’s take a look at top highest individual scores in tournament’s history. 
 

1. Nathan Astle

Former New Zealand batter Nathan Astle holds the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy’s history, scoring 145* against the USA in 2004. 

2. Andy Flower

Zimbabwe batting legend Andy Flower scored 145 against India in the Champions Trophy 2002 against India, making him joint-highest on the list with Nathan Astle. 

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in tournament’s history, scoring 141 against Australia in 1998. 
 

4. Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly equalled the Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian record of 141 in Champions Trophy’s tournament against South Africa in 2000. 

5. Chris Gayle

West Indies batting powerhouse Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 133 against South Africa in 2006, making it one of the highest individual scores. 

6. Avishka Gunawardene

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Gunawardene was one of the explosive batters of his time as he scored belligerent 132 against West Indies in the 2000 Champions Trophy. 

