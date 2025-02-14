Champions Trophy 2025: Top 6 highest individual scores

Sports
With Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, let’s take a look at top highest individual scores in tournament’s history.
Former New Zealand batter Nathan Astle holds the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy’s history, scoring 145* against the USA in 2004.
Zimbabwe batting legend Andy Flower scored 145 against India in the Champions Trophy 2002 against India, making him joint-highest on the list with Nathan Astle.
Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in tournament’s history, scoring 141 against Australia in 1998.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly equalled the Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian record of 141 in Champions Trophy’s tournament against South Africa in 2000.
West Indies batting powerhouse Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 133 against South Africa in 2006, making it one of the highest individual scores.
Sri Lanka’s Avishka Gunawardene was one of the explosive batters of his time as he scored belligerent 132 against West Indies in the 2000 Champions Trophy.
Manchester United's 2 billion-pound stadium gamble: Revenue vs Legacy
Smriti Mandhana to Deepti Sharma: 6 players to watch for in WPL 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Players who ruled out of tournament
Champion's Trophy 2025: India Vs Pakistan; Comparison of Jersey price