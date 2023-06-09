Sports

More than just salary: How did Inter Miami convince Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi to play for Inter Miami from next season

Ex-PSG star snubbed Barcelona and Al-Hilal's 1.2 billion euro deal to make his way to Major League Soccer.

All Inter Miami tickets sold out

Tickets for every game against Inter Miami across US have been completely sold out; resellers listing tickets for $800-$10,000.

What does Messi's contract look like?

Argentine's deal is valued between $125 million and $150 million, estimated to be for 2.5 years with an option for 2026.

Salary, bonuses and equity in the team

Both Apple and Adidas have offered profit-sharing agreements on merchandising and subscriptions to MLS Season Pass.

Messi's World Cup 2022 journey on AppleTV+

Apple announced a 4-part docuseries showcasing Argentine's World Cup journey from 2006 to eventual win in 2022.

US gearing up for World Cup 2026

Messi's presence in Inter Miami ahead of the World Cup 2026 could boost the sport's footprint in the United States.

Property of AFA in Miami

Messi already owns a $9 million house in a luxurious apartment in Miami, armed with amenities and car lift.

When is Messi's Inter Miami unveiling?

Inter Miami could unveil Messi on July 19 when the MLS All-Star XI takes on Arsenal at DC United's Audi Field.

When will Messi make his debut?

July 21 is the proposed date for Messi's Inter Miami debut when they host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

