More than just salary: How did Inter Miami convince Lionel Messi?

Sports
Ex-PSG star snubbed Barcelona and Al-Hilal's 1.2 billion euro deal to make his way to Major League Soccer.
Tickets for every game against Inter Miami across US have been completely sold out; resellers listing tickets for $800-$10,000.
Argentine's deal is valued between $125 million and $150 million, estimated to be for 2.5 years with an option for 2026.
Both Apple and Adidas have offered profit-sharing agreements on merchandising and subscriptions to MLS Season Pass.
Apple announced a 4-part docuseries showcasing Argentine's World Cup journey from 2006 to eventual win in 2022.
Messi's presence in Inter Miami ahead of the World Cup 2026 could boost the sport's footprint in the United States.
Messi already owns a $9 million house in a luxurious apartment in Miami, armed with amenities and car lift.
Inter Miami could unveil Messi on July 19 when the MLS All-Star XI takes on Arsenal at DC United's Audi Field.
July 21 is the proposed date for Messi's Inter Miami debut when they host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.