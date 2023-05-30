IPL 2023: Jaiswal to Rinku - The top 5 uncapped players

CRICKET
The IPL 2023 concluded on Sunday late night, with CSK winning its fifth title. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who drew eyeballs this season.
The RR opener was in sensational form, slamming a 100 and five 50s, and being RR's highest run-scorer has surely brought him into the Team India contention for T20Is.
The KKR finisher lit up the tournament with his fine pinch-hitting skills, while his five sixes in the final over against GT were the highlight, putting him in India contention.
The PBKS opener was also in the list of centurions, as he slammed his maiden one for the season, including a half-century, drawing immense praise from critics.
The medium-pacer was startling for CSK, finishing as the side's highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps and was the best-uncapped performer with the ball for the season.
The RR batter has great finishing skills and can be a healthy pinch-hitter for India in the future. With a strike rate of 172.72, he was the best-uncapped hitter this term.