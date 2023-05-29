Sports

Chelsea's revival: Will Pochettino restore Blues' former glory?

Pochettino will start work on July 1

Chelsea on Monday confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager; ex-Tottenham boss signs 2-year deal.

Why Chelsea chose Pochettino for top job?

Mauricio's ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.

'Pochettino's experience will serve Chelsea well'

Chelsea chiefs laud Pochettino's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character.

Tranforming bloated squad on top of agenda

Pochettino will be tasked with transforming an underachieving team that struggled to adjust after 600 mn pounds spent.

Pochettino's targets

Chelsea new boss' first targets at Stamford Bridge are a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker.

Chelsea's summer transfer targets

Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are on top of Pochettino's transfer list.

Will Mason Mount stay?

Pochettino is a huge fan of the England international; may request club to offer a new deal to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Will Pochettino end Chelsea's misery?

The strength of Chelsea's squad should provide Pochettino with the foundations to win his 1st trophy in English football.

