Sports
Chelsea on Monday confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager; ex-Tottenham boss signs 2-year deal.
Mauricio's ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.
Chelsea chiefs laud Pochettino's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character.
Pochettino will be tasked with transforming an underachieving team that struggled to adjust after 600 mn pounds spent.
Chelsea new boss' first targets at Stamford Bridge are a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker.
Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are on top of Pochettino's transfer list.
Pochettino is a huge fan of the England international; may request club to offer a new deal to stay at Stamford Bridge.
The strength of Chelsea's squad should provide Pochettino with the foundations to win his 1st trophy in English football.