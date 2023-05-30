Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact

CRICKET
With 3 centuries, the GT star lit up IPL 2023; the Orange Cap winner delivered under pressure and kept hitting those sixes with ease.
The RCB skipper's ability to generate power as well as play the anchor's role made him a standout player this season.
A breakout player this IPL, the RR batter's ability to mix classy shots with powerful ones was a standout.
Although RCB didn't make it to the last four, the batting legend silenced his critics by scoring two tons and 6 half-centuries.
The CSK batting star played some instrumental knocks at the top of the order; scored 6 half-centuries in the tournament.
SKY was brilliant in the middle-order for MI; his performances were crucial in MI making a turnaround and finishing 3rd.
The LSG star was one of the best wicketkeeper batters in IPL 2023 and played some match-winning knocks for the team.
The KKR batter's 5 sixes in 5 balls against GT was one of the highlights of IPL 2023; can become a key part of India's T20 setup.
The GT seamer got wickets in the Powerplay and delivered in the death overs as well; a veteran getting better with age.
The GT leggie got wickets, stopped runs in the middle overs and also showed his ability with the bat as well.
The RCB pacer may have got fewer wickets, but his economy rate was a standout; also developed into a good death bowler.
The RR star's cunning variations, big heart and ability to take wickets once again proved pivotal for the team.
Having played only 12 games for CSK, the new Lasith Malinga stood out with his yorkers and smart change of pace.
The CSK veteran all-rounder once again proved his worth; scored 6 and 4 off the last 2 balls to guide the team to the 5th IPL title.
GT's Mohit Sharma and Sai Sudharsan, MI's Akash Madhwal, CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla were a standout.