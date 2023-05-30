CRICKET

Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact

Image credits: Getty

Shubman Gill - 890 runs, 157.8 Strike Rate

With 3 centuries, the GT star lit up IPL 2023; the Orange Cap winner delivered under pressure and kept hitting those sixes with ease.

Image credits: PTI

Faf du Plessis - 730 runs, 153.68 Strike Rate

The RCB skipper's ability to generate power as well as play the anchor's role made him a standout player this season.

Image credits: PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 625 runs, 163.61 Strike Rate

A breakout player this IPL, the RR batter's ability to mix classy shots with powerful ones was a standout.

Image credits: PTI

Virat Kohli - 639 runs, 139.82 Strike Rate

Although RCB didn't make it to the last four, the batting legend silenced his critics by scoring two tons and 6 half-centuries.

Image credits: PTI

Devon Conway - 672 runs, 139.71 Strike Rate

The CSK batting star played some instrumental knocks at the top of the order; scored 6 half-centuries in the tournament.

Image credits: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav - 605 runs, 181.14 Strike Rate

SKY was brilliant in the middle-order for MI; his performances were crucial in MI making a turnaround and finishing 3rd.

Image credits: PTI

Nicholas Pooran - 358 runs, 172.94 Strike Rate

The LSG star was one of the best wicketkeeper batters in IPL 2023 and played some match-winning knocks for the team.

Image credits: PTI

Rinku Singh - 474 runs, 149.52 Strike Rate

The KKR batter's 5 sixes in 5 balls against GT was one of the highlights of IPL 2023; can become a key part of India's T20 setup.

Image credits: PTI

Mohammed Shami - 28 wickets, 8.03 Economy Rate

The GT seamer got wickets in the Powerplay and delivered in the death overs as well; a veteran getting better with age.

Image credits: Getty

Rashid Khan - 27 wickets, 8.24 Economy Rate

The GT leggie got wickets, stopped runs in the middle overs and also showed his ability with the bat as well.

Image credits: PTI

Mohammed Siraj - 19 wickets, 7.5 Economy Rate

The RCB pacer may have got fewer wickets, but his economy rate was a standout; also developed into a good death bowler.

Image credits: PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal - 21 wickets, 8.17 Economy Rate

The RR star's cunning variations, big heart and ability to take wickets once again proved pivotal for the team.

Image credits: Getty

Matheesha Pathirana - 19 wickets, 8.01 Economy Rate

Having played only 12 games for CSK, the new Lasith Malinga stood out with his yorkers and smart change of pace.

Image credits: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja - 20 wickets, title-winning runs

The CSK veteran all-rounder once again proved his worth; scored 6 and 4 off the last 2 balls to guide the team to the 5th IPL title.

Image credits: PTI

Some of the other impact players

GT's Mohit Sharma and Sai Sudharsan, MI's Akash Madhwal, CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla were a standout.

Image credits: PTI
