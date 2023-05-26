Sports

Man United's Champions League comeback: How Ten Hag, stars reacted

Erik Ten Hag's team qualified for the Champions League after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday.

The Dutch magician

Ten Hag has turned Man United around this season; from 6th in EPL last year up back into European football's biggest competition.

'This club belongs in the Champions League'

"It’s not easy in the Premier League as a lot compete for that. It’s massive when you get it done," said the Man United manager.

'We want more'

Bruno Fernandes said, "Getting the Champions League is decent. It's not perfect because we want more."

Rashford's 30th goal of the season

"Top 4 secured," said the Englishman who scored in the 78th minute of the clash against Chelsea.

'Champions League was our target'

A pleased Victor Lindelof said, "We knew we could have secured that spot. We went out there and we won the game."

Casemiro showed his class against Chelsea

"We are back in the Champions League," said the Brazilian who scored the opening goal for Man United on Thursday.

'Champions League secured'

"Great team win tonight, much deserved, fans were amazing! Have a good night Reds," said Sancho after Man United's win.

More silverware for Man United

With Carabao Cup in their cabinet, the club will hope to lift FA Cup when they face Manchester City in the June 3 final.

