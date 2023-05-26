Man United's Champions League comeback: How Ten Hag, stars reacted

Sports
Erik Ten Hag's team qualified for the Champions League after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday.
Ten Hag has turned Man United around this season; from 6th in EPL last year up back into European football's biggest competition.
"It’s not easy in the Premier League as a lot compete for that. It’s massive when you get it done," said the Man United manager.
Bruno Fernandes said, "Getting the Champions League is decent. It's not perfect because we want more."
"Top 4 secured," said the Englishman who scored in the 78th minute of the clash against Chelsea.
A pleased Victor Lindelof said, "We knew we could have secured that spot. We went out there and we won the game."
"We are back in the Champions League," said the Brazilian who scored the opening goal for Man United on Thursday.
"Great team win tonight, much deserved, fans were amazing! Have a good night Reds," said Sancho after Man United's win.
With Carabao Cup in their cabinet, the club will hope to lift FA Cup when they face Manchester City in the June 3 final.