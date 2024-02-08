Sports

Happy Birthday Wataru Endo: 10 facts about the Japanese football star

Early Life

Wataru Endo was born on February 9, 1993, in Shizuoka, Japan.

Position and Role

He primarily plays as a defensive midfielder but is versatile enough to operate as a central defender.

J.League Journey

Endo began his professional career with Shonan Bellmare in the J.League in 2011, showcasing his early talent.

Liverpool Move

In 2023, he made a significant move to the EPL, where he established himself as a key player.

International Debut

Wataru Endo made his debut for the Japanese national team in 2012 and has since become a regular fixture in the squad.

Versatility on the Field

His adaptability allows him to contribute both defensively and offensively, making him a valuable asset for both club and country.

Captaincy Role

Endo captained the Japanese national team during the 2019 Copa America, showcasing his leadership qualities.

Asian Champions League Success

He played a crucial role in helping Urawa Red Diamonds win the AFC Champions League in 2017.

Move to Belgian Pro League

Endo joined Belgian Pro League club VfL Wolfsburg on loan in 2019, gaining valuable European experience.

Return to J.League

After his loan spell in Europe, Endo returned to the J.League, signing with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2020 before returning to VfB Stuttgart in 2021.

