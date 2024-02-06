Happy Birthday Diego Laxalt: 10 facts about the Uruguayan star

Sports
Diego Sebastián Laxalt Suárez was born on February 7, 1993, in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Laxalt primarily plays as a left-back or left midfielder.
He began his professional career with Defensor Sporting in Uruguay, rising through the youth ranks.
Laxalt has played for several Italian clubs, including Bologna, Empoli, Genoa, and AC Milan.
During his time with AC Milan, he had loan spells with Scottish club Celtic and Russian club Dynamo Moscow.
Laxalt has represented Uruguay at the international level, earning caps in various competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.
Laxalt joined AC Milan in 2018, contributing as a versatile left-sided player.
Known for his versatility, Laxalt is capable of playing in multiple positions on the left side, providing both defensive and offensive contributions.
Laxalt has showcased his ability to score goals, particularly with well-timed runs and shots from distance.
His experience in European football has contributed to his development as a seasoned player with exposure to different playing styles.