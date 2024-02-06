Sports

Happy Birthday Diego Laxalt: 10 facts about the Uruguayan star

Birth

Diego Sebastián Laxalt Suárez was born on February 7, 1993, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Position

Laxalt primarily plays as a left-back or left midfielder.

Youth Career

He began his professional career with Defensor Sporting in Uruguay, rising through the youth ranks.

Club Career in Italy

Laxalt has played for several Italian clubs, including Bologna, Empoli, Genoa, and AC Milan.

Loan Spells

During his time with AC Milan, he had loan spells with Scottish club Celtic and Russian club Dynamo Moscow.

Uruguayan National Team

Laxalt has represented Uruguay at the international level, earning caps in various competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

AC Milan

Laxalt joined AC Milan in 2018, contributing as a versatile left-sided player.

Versatility

Known for his versatility, Laxalt is capable of playing in multiple positions on the left side, providing both defensive and offensive contributions.

Goal-scoring Ability

Laxalt has showcased his ability to score goals, particularly with well-timed runs and shots from distance.

European Experience

His experience in European football has contributed to his development as a seasoned player with exposure to different playing styles.

