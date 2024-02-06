Happy Birthday Federico Marchetti: 9 facts about the Italian star

Sports
Federico Marchetti was born on February 7, 1983, in Bassano del Grappa, Italy.
He is a retired Italian professional football goalkeeper.
Marchetti began his professional career with Torino in the early 2000s.
Throughout his career, he played for several clubs, including Torino, Cagliari, Lazio, and Genoa.
Marchetti enjoyed a significant portion of his career at Lazio, where he became a key figure in goal.
He represented the Italian national team and was part of the squad for the UEFA Euro 2012.
Marchetti played in the UEFA Europa League during his time with Lazio, contributing to the team's successes in the competition.
In 2020, Federico Marchetti announced his retirement from professional football.
Marchetti is known for his interest in fashion, and he has been involved in the fashion industry.