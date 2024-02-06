Sports

Happy Birthday Federico Marchetti: 9 facts about the Italian star

Birth

Federico Marchetti was born on February 7, 1983, in Bassano del Grappa, Italy.

Position

He is a retired Italian professional football goalkeeper.

Career Start

Marchetti began his professional career with Torino in the early 2000s.

Notable Clubs

Throughout his career, he played for several clubs, including Torino, Cagliari, Lazio, and Genoa.

Lazio Spell

Marchetti enjoyed a significant portion of his career at Lazio, where he became a key figure in goal.

International Career

He represented the Italian national team and was part of the squad for the UEFA Euro 2012.

UEFA Europa League

Marchetti played in the UEFA Europa League during his time with Lazio, contributing to the team's successes in the competition.

Retirement

In 2020, Federico Marchetti announced his retirement from professional football.

Off the Pitch

Marchetti is known for his interest in fashion, and he has been involved in the fashion industry.

