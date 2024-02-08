CRICKET

Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 7 quotes by the cricket legend

McGrath's Mantra

"I don't count my wickets; I count my good balls."

Wisdom

"In cricket, as in life, he who has the ability to laugh at himself will last the longest."

Consistency in Line and Length

"As a fast bowler, it's important to bowl in the right areas consistently."

Fast Bowling Insights

"Line and length are important, but so is the mental approach. You need to be patient and set up batsmen."

Mental Approach

"The best way to disrupt a batsman's rhythm is by putting the ball in the right areas consistently."

Beyond Wickets

"It's not just about taking wickets; it's about creating pressure and building dots."

Control What You Can

"You can't control the pitch or the weather, but you can control your attitude and effort."

