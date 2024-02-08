Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 7 quotes by the cricket legend

CRICKET
"I don't count my wickets; I count my good balls."
"In cricket, as in life, he who has the ability to laugh at himself will last the longest."
"As a fast bowler, it's important to bowl in the right areas consistently."
"Line and length are important, but so is the mental approach. You need to be patient and set up batsmen."
"The best way to disrupt a batsman's rhythm is by putting the ball in the right areas consistently."
"It's not just about taking wickets; it's about creating pressure and building dots."
"You can't control the pitch or the weather, but you can control your attitude and effort."