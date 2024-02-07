CRICKET

Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin: 10 quotes by the former skipper

Game of Collective Success

"I have always believed that cricket is a team game where 11 players need to work in tandem to achieve success."
 

Unpredictability

"In cricket, every game is a new game. You can’t predict anything. Sometimes you feel a player is going to play really well, and he gets out for a duck.

Cricket Teaches Life Lessons

"Cricket teaches you a lot about life. The more you play, the better you become at handling pressure and making decisions under difficult circumstances."

On Records

"Records are made to be broken. It doesn't matter how many runs you score or how many wickets you take; someone will come along and break those records eventually."

Need for Adaptability in Cricket

"As a captain, you have to be adaptable. You need to change your tactics based on the situation and the opposition."

Against the Best Teams and Players

"I always enjoyed playing against the best teams and the best players. It's a challenge that brings out the best in you."

Success and Failure

"Cricket is a sport where you learn from both success and failure. It's important to stay humble in victory and gracious in defeat."

Enjoy the Sport

"The essence of the game is to enjoy it. No matter how competitive it gets, always remember to have fun."

Team Spirit

"Team spirit is crucial in cricket. The success of the team depends on how well the players understand and support each other."

Learn from Mistakes, Shape Your Future

"You can't control what happened in the past, but you can shape your future. Learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward."

