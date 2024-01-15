Sports

Happy Birthday Takumi Minamino: Top 10 moments of the Japanese star

Image credits: Instagram

Transfer to Liverpool (2020)

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, marking a significant move to one of the top clubs in European football.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League Debut (2020)

Takumi Minamino made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in February 2020, showcasing his adaptability to the English top flight.

Image credits: Instagram

Adaptation to Liverpool's Playing Style

Minamino showcased his adaptability and commitment to Jurgen Klopp's playing style, earning praise for his work rate and versatility.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut Goal for Liverpool (2020)

Takumi Minamino scored his first goal for Liverpool in an FA Cup match against Everton in January 2020, just days after joining the club.

Image credits: Instagram

First Premier League Goal (2020)

Minamino scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in a match against Norwich City in February 2020.

Image credits: Instagram

AFC Asian Cup Participation (2019)

Representing Japan, Minamino played in the AFC Asian Cup, contributing to Japan's run to the final.

Image credits: Instagram

Bundesliga Success with Salzburg (2018-2019)

Minamino played a key role in Red Bull Salzburg's domestic success in the Austrian Bundesliga during the 2018-2019 season.

Image credits: Instagram

Japanese Player of the Year (2019)

Takumi Minamino received the prestigious Japanese Player of the Year award in 2019, recognizing his outstanding contributions to football.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistent Performances at Salzburg

Throughout his time at Red Bull Salzburg, Minamino consistently delivered standout performances, earning praise for his technical skills and goal-scoring ability.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League Success (2019-2020)

Minamino played a role in Red Bull Salzburg's impressive UEFA Champions League campaign, which included notable performances against Liverpool and Napoli.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One