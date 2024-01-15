Sports
Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, marking a significant move to one of the top clubs in European football.
Takumi Minamino made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in February 2020, showcasing his adaptability to the English top flight.
Minamino showcased his adaptability and commitment to Jurgen Klopp's playing style, earning praise for his work rate and versatility.
Takumi Minamino scored his first goal for Liverpool in an FA Cup match against Everton in January 2020, just days after joining the club.
Minamino scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in a match against Norwich City in February 2020.
Representing Japan, Minamino played in the AFC Asian Cup, contributing to Japan's run to the final.
Minamino played a key role in Red Bull Salzburg's domestic success in the Austrian Bundesliga during the 2018-2019 season.
Takumi Minamino received the prestigious Japanese Player of the Year award in 2019, recognizing his outstanding contributions to football.
Throughout his time at Red Bull Salzburg, Minamino consistently delivered standout performances, earning praise for his technical skills and goal-scoring ability.
Minamino played a role in Red Bull Salzburg's impressive UEFA Champions League campaign, which included notable performances against Liverpool and Napoli.