Happy Birthday Chloe Kelly: Top 10 moments of the English footballer

Sports
Chloe Kelly made a significant move in her career by signing with Manchester City in July 2020, joining the Women's Super League (WSL) club from Everton.
In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Kelly was named the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.
Kelly marked her debut for Manchester City with a goal against Aston Villa in the 2020-2021 WSL season.
Kelly's impressive performances early in the 2020-2021 WSL season earned her the Player of the Month award for September 2020.
Throughout her first season with Manchester City, Kelly consistently delivered standout performances, contributing both goals and assists.
Chloe Kelly earned a call-up to the England national team, showcasing her international potential and gaining experience at the highest level.
Kelly played a crucial role in Manchester City's run to the FA Cup final in the 2020-2021 season, contributing to the team's success in the competition.
Kelly demonstrated resilience by making a successful comeback from injury, showcasing her determination and commitment to the sport.
Kelly's performances in the UEFA Women's Champions League have been instrumental in Manchester City's campaigns, underlining her ability to shine on the European stage.
Beyond her on-field exploits, Chloe Kelly has been involved in community initiatives, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football pitch.