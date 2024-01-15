Sports

Happy Birthday Chloe Kelly: Top 10 moments of the English footballer

Image credits: Instagram

Signing with Manchester City (2020)

Chloe Kelly made a significant move in her career by signing with Manchester City in July 2020, joining the Women's Super League (WSL) club from Everton.

Image credits: Instagram

PFA Women's Young Player of the Year (2020-2021)

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Kelly was named the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut Goal for Manchester City (September 2020)

Kelly marked her debut for Manchester City with a goal against Aston Villa in the 2020-2021 WSL season.

Image credits: Instagram

WSL Player of the Month (September 2020)

Kelly's impressive performances early in the 2020-2021 WSL season earned her the Player of the Month award for September 2020.

Image credits: Instagram

Continued Impact in the 2020-2021 Season

Throughout her first season with Manchester City, Kelly consistently delivered standout performances, contributing both goals and assists.

Image credits: Instagram

England National Team Call-Up (November 2020)

Chloe Kelly earned a call-up to the England national team, showcasing her international potential and gaining experience at the highest level.

Image credits: Instagram

FA Cup Triumph with Manchester City (2020-2021)

Kelly played a crucial role in Manchester City's run to the FA Cup final in the 2020-2021 season, contributing to the team's success in the competition.

Image credits: Instagram

Injury Comeback (2021)

Kelly demonstrated resilience by making a successful comeback from injury, showcasing her determination and commitment to the sport.

Image credits: Instagram

Key Performances in UEFA Women's Champions League

Kelly's performances in the UEFA Women's Champions League have been instrumental in Manchester City's campaigns, underlining her ability to shine on the European stage.

Image credits: Instagram

Community Involvement

Beyond her on-field exploits, Chloe Kelly has been involved in community initiatives, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football pitch.

Image credits: Instagram
