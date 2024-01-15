CRICKET

Happy Birthday Megan Schutt: Top 10 moments of the Australian pacer

World Record Hat-Trick (2018)

Megan Schutt became the first woman to claim two T20 International hat-tricks. She achieved this feat against India in the 2018 T20I tri-series.

Player of the Match in World T20 Final (2018)

Schutt played a crucial role in Australia's victory in the ICC Women's World T20 final in 2018 against England, finishing with figures of 2/13.

Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs (2016)

Megan Schutt took a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in an ODI in September 2016, showcasing her ability to dismantle batting line-ups.

Key Contributions in the 2017 Women's World Cup

Schutt played a vital role in Australia's campaign in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, contributing with crucial wickets.

Consistent Performances in the WBBL

Schutt has been a consistent performer in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), representing Adelaide Strikers.

World Cup Winning Performance (2013)

Schutt was a part of the Australian team that won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India in 2013.

Key Wickets in T20 World Cup Final (2020)

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in 2020, Schutt played a vital role, taking wickets at crucial junctures against India.

Leading Wicket-Taker in the Ashes (2017-18)

During the 2017-18 Women's Ashes series, Schutt emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Australia, helping her team retain the Ashes.

Consistency in T20Is

Megan Schutt has been a consistent performer in T20 Internationals, consistently among the leading wicket-takers for Australia.

Impressive Bowling Figures in Various T20 tournaments

Schutt has often delivered match-winning spells in T20s, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure for Australia and various T20 franchises around teh globe.

