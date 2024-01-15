Happy Birthday Megan Schutt: Top 10 moments of the Australian pacer

CRICKET
Megan Schutt became the first woman to claim two T20 International hat-tricks. She achieved this feat against India in the 2018 T20I tri-series.
Schutt played a crucial role in Australia's victory in the ICC Women's World T20 final in 2018 against England, finishing with figures of 2/13.
Megan Schutt took a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in an ODI in September 2016, showcasing her ability to dismantle batting line-ups.
Schutt played a vital role in Australia's campaign in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, contributing with crucial wickets.
Schutt has been a consistent performer in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), representing Adelaide Strikers.
Schutt was a part of the Australian team that won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India in 2013.
In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in 2020, Schutt played a vital role, taking wickets at crucial junctures against India.
During the 2017-18 Women's Ashes series, Schutt emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Australia, helping her team retain the Ashes.
Megan Schutt has been a consistent performer in T20 Internationals, consistently among the leading wicket-takers for Australia.
Schutt has often delivered match-winning spells in T20s, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure for Australia and various T20 franchises around teh globe.