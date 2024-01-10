Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins

Sports
Novak Djokovic won his first Australian Open title in 2008 by defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.
Djokovic claimed his second Australian Open title in 2011, defeating Andy Murray in the final.
The Serbian tennis star secured his third Australian Open title in 2012, beating Rafael Nadal in a marathon final.
Djokovic continued his dominance in Melbourne by winning the 2013 Australian Open, defeating Andy Murray in the final.
In 2015, Djokovic won his fifth Australian Open title, defeating Andy Murray once again in the final.
Djokovic triumphed at the Australian Open for the sixth time in 2016, defeating Andy Murray in the final.
After a brief gap, Djokovic returned to claim his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.
Djokovic secured his eighth Australian Open title in 2020 by defeating Dominic Thiem in a closely contested final.
In 2021, Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.
Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win the men's singles tennis title at the 2023 Australian Open.