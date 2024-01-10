Sports

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins

Image credits: Getty

2008

Novak Djokovic won his first Australian Open title in 2008 by defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

2011

Djokovic claimed his second Australian Open title in 2011, defeating Andy Murray in the final.

Image credits: Getty

2012

The Serbian tennis star secured his third Australian Open title in 2012, beating Rafael Nadal in a marathon final.

Image credits: Instagram

2013

Djokovic continued his dominance in Melbourne by winning the 2013 Australian Open, defeating Andy Murray in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

2015

In 2015, Djokovic won his fifth Australian Open title, defeating Andy Murray once again in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

2016

Djokovic triumphed at the Australian Open for the sixth time in 2016, defeating Andy Murray in the final.

Image credits: Getty

2019

After a brief gap, Djokovic returned to claim his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

2020

Djokovic secured his eighth Australian Open title in 2020 by defeating Dominic Thiem in a closely contested final.

Image credits: Wimbledon/Instagram

2021

In 2021, Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Image credits: Instagram

2023

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win the men's singles tennis title at the 2023 Australian Open.

Image credits: Instagram
