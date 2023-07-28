Sports

Messi's US sojourn: Impact of Inter Miami star on Major League Soccer

Age-36 Messi Near His Peak

At the age of 36, Messi continues to perform at the top of his game in Major League Soccer.




 

Electric Start to Messi's MLS Stint

Although the MLS is not considered the best soccer league globally, Messi's move to Inter Miami is already showing promise.

Messi's Perfect Debut Goal

In his debut for Inter Miami, Messi scored the game-winning goal with a perfectly-placed free kick.

Messi Strikes Twice

In his second game against Atlanta United, Messi showcased his greatness by scoring two goals within minutes, giving Miami a 2-0 lead.

Messi Dominating in MLS

Lionel Messi is showing his dominance in the MLS, outshining opponents and proving why he is regarded as one of the best.

The Greatest Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, the soccer legend, is widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time and he is proving exactly why in MLS

Messi's Career Twilight in Miami

Messi's MLS journey has just begun, but his impact is already electric, proving that he is a dominant force unlike anything the league has ever seen.

