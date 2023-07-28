Messi's US sojourn: Impact of Inter Miami star on Major League Soccer

Sports
At the age of 36, Messi continues to perform at the top of his game in Major League Soccer.
Although the MLS is not considered the best soccer league globally, Messi's move to Inter Miami is already showing promise.
In his debut for Inter Miami, Messi scored the game-winning goal with a perfectly-placed free kick.
In his second game against Atlanta United, Messi showcased his greatness by scoring two goals within minutes, giving Miami a 2-0 lead.
Lionel Messi is showing his dominance in the MLS, outshining opponents and proving why he is regarded as one of the best.
Messi's MLS journey has just begun, but his impact is already electric, proving that he is a dominant force unlike anything the league has ever seen.