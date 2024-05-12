CRICKET

Happy Birthday Kieron Pollard: Top 10 quotes by the cricket star

Pollard's Mantra: Put in the Work, Reap the Rewards

"I always believe that if you want to go out and do something, you put in the work. I believe in that mantra."

For the Love of Cricket: Pollard's Passion Speaks

"I just love cricket; I'm not doing it for the money."

Team First: Pollard's Commitment to Winning

"I've always prided myself on being a team man, being someone who does everything to win."

Resilience Personified: Pollard on Bouncing Back

"The sun comes up the next day, and you have to go back out there and try to execute."

Embracing Challenges: Pollard's Fearless Approach

"I like to take on challenges, I don't run from them."

Versatility in Action: Pollard's Adaptive Spirit

"I don't have a specific role; I play the role the team wants me to play."

Cricket, Not Politics: Pollard's Sporting Focus

"I'm not a politician; I'm a cricketer."

Gym Rat Alert: Pollard's Fitness Dedication

"I'm always in the gym, so people should be wary of me when they see me."

Competitive Edge: Pollard's Winning Mindset

"I try to be competitive in every situation."

Pollard's Luck Equation: Work Hard, Win Big

"I believe in the harder you work, the luckier you get."

