CRICKET

Sara Tendulkar HOT photos: Unseens snaps of Gill's rumoured girlfriend

Image credits: Instagram

Acing Traditional

Sara Tendulkar smiling radiantly while enjoying a walk on the lawn.

Image credits: Instagram

Graceful Glamour

Sara captured candidly, lost in thought while posing for snaps.

Image credits: Instagram

Elegant traditional attire

Sara donning an elegant traditional attire, showcasing her grace and poise.

Image credits: Instagram

Joyful Laughter

Sara caught in a playful moment, laughing heartily with friends.

Image credits: Instagram

Elegant Enchantment

Sara looking mesmerizing in a stunning evening gown, exuding elegance at a gala event.

Image credits: Instagram

Black Beauty

Sara captured in a serene moment, enjoying a peaceful evening in Mumbai.

Image credits: Instagram

Serene

Sara's showcasing her love for jewellery and other accessories. 

Image credits: Instagram

Captivating Gaze

Sara's captivating eyes stealing the spotlight in a close-up portrait.

Image credits: Instagram

Natural

Sara caught off guard, showcasing her natural beauty in a spontaneous snapshot.

Image credits: Instagram

Urban Chic

Sara exuding confidence and charm in a chic and trendy urban outfit.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One