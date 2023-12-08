Happy Birthday Raheem Sterling: Top 8 quotes by England's star

Sports
"Growing up, I had the belief in my ability, but it was about having the mentality and drive to go and express myself and prove people wrong."
"I focus more on winning games for the team. When you do that, your ability gets noticed."
"I'm not really fazed by criticism. I'm more bothered about what my manager and teammates think."
"I like to use my speed and my quickness in a lot of my game. It's good that I can use it going forward and, when needed, defensively as well."
"You need to enjoy life. You work hard to enjoy the things that come with it."
"It’s not just about playing football, it’s about making a statement. I’m trying to develop my game into something different, not to be the same player for my whole career."
"For me, my mother is everything. Everything I do is for her, and she sacrifices a lot for me. It’s all about keeping her happy."
"I’m not a person that’s trying to show anyone I’m this or that. I’m just trying to be there for my family, be there for my friends, and do it in a way that’s respectful."