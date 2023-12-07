Happy Birthday Tim Paine: 10 quotes by the former Australian captain

CRICKET
"You learn a lot more when you're losing and things are going against you than when you're winning."
"I'm a big believer that it's not how you fall, it's how you get back up."
"You have to keep remembering to enjoy the game and not let the pressures of it get to you."
"I think one of the biggest focuses of my career has been not to look too far ahead or dwell too much on what's happened."
"As a leader, it's about making sure you have all the right people around you and that you're open and listening to everyone."
"I think captaincy is just getting the best out of every individual, trying to get the best out of the team and perform when it's really needed."
"I pride myself on being able to go into tough situations and stand up and do my job."
"I've always been a believer in really hard work and doing everything you can, exploring every avenue and leaving no stone unturned."