Happy Birthday Tim Paine: 10 quotes by the former Australian captain

Lessons of Loss

"You learn a lot more when you're losing and things are going against you than when you're winning."

Rising from Setbacks

"I'm a big believer that it's not how you fall, it's how you get back up."

Finding Joy in the Game

"You have to keep remembering to enjoy the game and not let the pressures of it get to you."

Avoiding Overthinking

"I think one of the biggest focuses of my career has been not to look too far ahead or dwell too much on what's happened."

Leadership Wisdom

"As a leader, it's about making sure you have all the right people around you and that you're open and listening to everyone."

Beyond Pressures

"I think captaincy is just getting the best out of every individual, trying to get the best out of the team and perform when it's really needed."

Facing Challenges

"I pride myself on being able to go into tough situations and stand up and do my job."

Dedication and Commitment

"I've always been a believer in really hard work and doing everything you can, exploring every avenue and leaving no stone unturned."

