Happy Birthday Robert Kubica: 9 quotes by the Polish racer

Sports
"In rallying, it's more difficult to have control because the conditions are changing all the time, and you have to have good feeling with your co-driver. It's a more human way of driving."
"I think it's very important to always try to be professional and make sure that everybody around you also behaves professionally.
"Every sport evolves, and we are in a moment of evolution in Formula 1. Whether it's for the better or worse, we'll only know in the future."
"In life, it is important to learn to never give up, and in Formula 1, it's even more important. There is always the possibility to make something extraordinary, to become a hero."
It's a big challenge for the drivers. It's very difficult to be in a competitive car, and even if you have a competitive car, there is always the element of pressure."
"You have to be mentally ready. Formula 1 is a very intense environment. You need to be very focused on what you are doing."
"I'm not afraid to race, and I don't think that anything bad can happen to me on a race track that is worse than what already happened to me."
"There's never a completely perfect lap, and you can always find a way to improve."
"It's not a secret that in rallying, it's very easy to make a small mistake and end up big time in the trees or in a ditch. So you need to have a lot of concentration."