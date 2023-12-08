Sports

Happy Birthday Scott McTominay: Top 10 moments of the Man United star

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Leeds United - December 20, 2020):

McTominay scored two early goals in the first three minutes of the match, playing a crucial role in United's 6-2 victory.

Image credits: Getty

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United - October 20, 2020

McTominay scored the winning goal in the 3-1 victory against PSG, showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively in the UEFA Champions League.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Arsenal - January 30, 2019

McTominay put in a strong midfield performance in a 3-1 win against Arsenal, displaying his growing influence on the team.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Southampton (Premier League, March 2, 2019)

McTominay scored his first senior goal for Manchester United in a 3-2 comeback victory against Southampton.

Image credits: Getty

Scotland vs Serbia (UEFA Euro 2020 Playoff Final, November 12, 2020)

McTominay played a crucial role in Scotland's qualification for UEFA Euro 2020, contributing to a 5-4 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Image credits: Getty

Aston Villa vs Manchester United (Premier League, July 9, 2020)

McTominay scored a goal and provided an overall dynamic midfield display in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Image credits: Getty

Everton vs Manchester United - November 7, 2020

McTominay scored a late goal in the 3-1 victory over Everton, securing three crucial points for Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Manchester City - March 8, 2020

McTominay delivered a solid midfield performance, helping United secure a 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Chelsea - August 11, 2019

McTominay put in a commanding midfield performance in a 4-0 win against Chelsea on the opening day of the 2019-2020 season.

Image credits: Getty

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - August 29, 2019

McTominay delivered a solid all-around performance, contributing defensively and providing stability in a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Image credits: Getty
