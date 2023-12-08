Sports
McTominay scored two early goals in the first three minutes of the match, playing a crucial role in United's 6-2 victory.
McTominay scored the winning goal in the 3-1 victory against PSG, showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively in the UEFA Champions League.
McTominay put in a strong midfield performance in a 3-1 win against Arsenal, displaying his growing influence on the team.
McTominay scored his first senior goal for Manchester United in a 3-2 comeback victory against Southampton.
McTominay played a crucial role in Scotland's qualification for UEFA Euro 2020, contributing to a 5-4 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
McTominay scored a goal and provided an overall dynamic midfield display in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.
McTominay scored a late goal in the 3-1 victory over Everton, securing three crucial points for Manchester United.
McTominay delivered a solid midfield performance, helping United secure a 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City.
McTominay put in a commanding midfield performance in a 4-0 win against Chelsea on the opening day of the 2019-2020 season.
McTominay delivered a solid all-around performance, contributing defensively and providing stability in a 1-1 draw against Wolves.