Sports
"Life is a lot like football. You need goals." - Pepe
"I don't want to be a warrior, but sometimes you are obliged to be one because of the circumstances." - Pepe
"Football is my passion, and I give everything I have for my team." - Pepe
"I try to be a fair and correct player, and I try to show that on the field." - Pepe
"I'm a footballer who wants to do well, and sometimes I even surprise myself with the things I do on the field." - Pepe
"I believe in hard work and sacrifice; that's the only way to be successful in football and in life." - Pepe
"I'm not a warrior at all. I just play football. I try to do my job as best as I can." - Pepe
"You learn from everything in life, and football is no different." - Pepe
"I have always faced challenges head-on, both on and off the pitch." - Pepe
"Sometimes, the most important battles are the ones you fight within yourself." - Pepe