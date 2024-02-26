Sports

Happy Birthday Pepe: Top 10 motivational quotes by the Portuguese star

Image credits: Instagram

Facing Challenges Head-On

"Life is a lot like football. You need goals." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Warrior Mentality

"I don't want to be a warrior, but sometimes you are obliged to be one because of the circumstances." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Passionate Pepe

"Football is my passion, and I give everything I have for my team." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Fair Play Advocate

"I try to be a fair and correct player, and I try to show that on the field." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Surprising Myself

"I'm a footballer who wants to do well, and sometimes I even surprise myself with the things I do on the field." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Hard Work and Sacrifice

"I believe in hard work and sacrifice; that's the only way to be successful in football and in life." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Goal-oriented Philosophy

"I'm not a warrior at all. I just play football. I try to do my job as best as I can." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Learning from Life

"You learn from everything in life, and football is no different." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

My Job

"I have always faced challenges head-on, both on and off the pitch." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram

Inner Battles

"Sometimes, the most important battles are the ones you fight within yourself." - Pepe

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One