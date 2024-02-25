Sports
Donnarumma played a crucial role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, making key saves, including the decisive penalty shootout saves against England in the final.
Donnarumma showcased his shot-stopping abilities with several crucial saves in a Serie A match against Juventus, solidifying his reputation as one of the top young goalkeepers.
In the Milan derby, Donnarumma delivered a stellar performance, making critical saves to help secure a victory for AC Milan.
Donnarumma's standout performance against Belgium contributed to Italy's progression to the Euro 2020 semifinals.
At a young age, Donnarumma displayed remarkable composure and skill, making key saves in a Serie A clash against Napoli.
Donnarumma's heroics in the penalty shootout against Spain played a crucial role in Italy advancing to the Euro 2020 final.
Donnarumma's clean sheet against Switzerland contributed to Italy's strong start in the Euro 2020 tournament.
Donnarumma's consistent performances, including this match against Lazio, earned him praise and recognition as one of the top goalkeeping talents in Europe.
Donnarumma's saves against Roma helped AC Milan secure an important victory in Serie A.
Donnarumma started the Euro 2020 campaign with a clean sheet against Turkey, setting the tone for Italy's successful tournament.