Happy Birthday Gianluigi Donnarumma: Top 10 moments of the Italian GK

Italy vs England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final (2021)

Donnarumma played a crucial role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, making key saves, including the decisive penalty shootout saves against England in the final.

AC Milan vs Juventus - Serie A (2018)

Donnarumma showcased his shot-stopping abilities with several crucial saves in a Serie A match against Juventus, solidifying his reputation as one of the top young goalkeepers.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan - Serie A (2021)

In the Milan derby, Donnarumma delivered a stellar performance, making critical saves to help secure a victory for AC Milan.

Italy vs Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal (2021)

Donnarumma's standout performance against Belgium contributed to Italy's progression to the Euro 2020 semifinals.

AC Milan vs Napoli - Serie A (2016)

At a young age, Donnarumma displayed remarkable composure and skill, making key saves in a Serie A clash against Napoli.

Italy vs Spain - UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal (2021)

Donnarumma's heroics in the penalty shootout against Spain played a crucial role in Italy advancing to the Euro 2020 final.

Italy vs Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020 Group Stage (2021)

Donnarumma's clean sheet against Switzerland contributed to Italy's strong start in the Euro 2020 tournament.

AC Milan vs Lazio - Serie A (2017)

Donnarumma's consistent performances, including this match against Lazio, earned him praise and recognition as one of the top goalkeeping talents in Europe.

AC Milan vs Roma - Serie A (2019)

Donnarumma's saves against Roma helped AC Milan secure an important victory in Serie A.

Italy vs Turkey - UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match (2021)

Donnarumma started the Euro 2020 campaign with a clean sheet against Turkey, setting the tone for Italy's successful tournament.

