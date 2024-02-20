Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

CRICKET
"I am not a mystery spinner; I just try to bowl in the right areas and keep it simple."
"I love the challenge of bowling in different conditions and against different players. That's how you learn and improve."
"Representing Afghanistan is a matter of great pride for me. I want to contribute to the growth of cricket in my country."
"I try to focus on my strengths rather than thinking too much about the opposition. Confidence is crucial in this game."
"Cricket has given me a lot, and I want to use my success to inspire the youth in Afghanistan to take up the sport."
"In T20 cricket, you have to be quick in making decisions. I enjoy the fast-paced nature of the game."
"I believe in staying positive, whether in cricket or life. Positivity helps you overcome challenges."
"Learning never stops. I try to learn something new from every game, whether we win or lose."
"My family's support has been instrumental in my cricketing journey. They are my biggest source of strength."
"I want to be remembered as someone who gave his all for his team and country, both on and off the field."