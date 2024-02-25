Happy Birthday Saqib Mahmood: 9 facts of the England speedster

CRICKET
Saqib Mahmood was born on February 25, 1997, in Birmingham, England.
He is of British nationality.
Saqib Mahmood is a right-arm fast-medium bowler.
He has played for Lancashire in English county cricket.
Mahmood made his international debut for England in a One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in May 2019.
He made his Test debut for England against India in August 2021.
Saqib Mahmood has been particularly effective in white-ball cricket, known for his ability to bowl at a good pace and pick up wickets.
As of my last update, Mahmood had not participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but players' team affiliations can change, so it's worth checking the latest updates.
He has had impactful performances in domestic cricket, and his ability to generate pace and swing has been appreciated by cricket enthusiasts.