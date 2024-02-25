CRICKET

Happy Birthday Saqib Mahmood: 9 facts of the England speedster

Image credits: Instagram

Birth and Birthplace

Saqib Mahmood was born on February 25, 1997, in Birmingham, England.

Image credits: Instagram

Nationality

He is of British nationality.

Image credits: Instagram

Playing Role

Saqib Mahmood is a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Image credits: Instagram

Domestic Teams

He has played for Lancashire in English county cricket.

Image credits: Instagram

International Debut

Mahmood made his international debut for England in a One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in May 2019.

Image credits: Instagram

Test Debut

He made his Test debut for England against India in August 2021.

Image credits: Instagram

White-Ball Cricket

Saqib Mahmood has been particularly effective in white-ball cricket, known for his ability to bowl at a good pace and pick up wickets.

Image credits: Instagram

Indian Premier League (IPL)

As of my last update, Mahmood had not participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but players' team affiliations can change, so it's worth checking the latest updates.

Image credits: Instagram

Notable Performances

He has had impactful performances in domestic cricket, and his ability to generate pace and swing has been appreciated by cricket enthusiasts.

Image credits: Instagram
