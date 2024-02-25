Sports

Happy Birthday, Park Ji-Sung: Top 8 performances by South Korean

Image credits: Instagram

PSV vs Milan, Champions League (2004)

Park played a crucial role in PSV's run to the semi-finals, with standout performances against AC Milan, helping his team secure a 2-0 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League (2007)

Park's work rate and defensive contributions were pivotal as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0, playing a significant role in their Premier League success.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Champions League (2009)

In a memorable Champions League semi-final match, Park scored a crucial goal against Arsenal, helping Manchester United reach the final.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League (2010)

Park's energy and tenacity were on full display as he played a crucial part in Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs AC Milan, Champions League (2010)

Park's stellar performances against AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 played a vital role in Manchester United's progression.

Image credits: Instagram

South Korea vs Italy, FIFA World Cup (2002)

Park's goal against Italy in the 2002 World Cup Round of 16 was historic, helping South Korea advance to the quarter-finals in a tournament they co-hosted.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League (2009)

Park's brace against Arsenal showcased his goal-scoring abilities and contributed to a 3-1 victory for Manchester United.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United vs Chelsea, Champions League Final (2008)

Park's tireless work ethic and disciplined play in the midfield were crucial in Manchester United winning the Champions League in a penalty shootout against Chelsea.

Image credits: Instagram
