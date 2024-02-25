Sports
Park played a crucial role in PSV's run to the semi-finals, with standout performances against AC Milan, helping his team secure a 2-0 victory.
Park's work rate and defensive contributions were pivotal as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0, playing a significant role in their Premier League success.
In a memorable Champions League semi-final match, Park scored a crucial goal against Arsenal, helping Manchester United reach the final.
Park's energy and tenacity were on full display as he played a crucial part in Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.
Park's stellar performances against AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 played a vital role in Manchester United's progression.
Park's goal against Italy in the 2002 World Cup Round of 16 was historic, helping South Korea advance to the quarter-finals in a tournament they co-hosted.
Park's brace against Arsenal showcased his goal-scoring abilities and contributed to a 3-1 victory for Manchester United.
Park's tireless work ethic and disciplined play in the midfield were crucial in Manchester United winning the Champions League in a penalty shootout against Chelsea.