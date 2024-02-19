CRICKET
Making his ODI debut against Australia, Gavaskar scored 38 runs and showcased his potential with the bat.
In an ODI against Pakistan, Gavaskar played a crucial innings, scoring 54 runs to contribute to India's total.
Gavaskar notched up a half-century against Zimbabwe, displaying his ability to anchor the innings.
Another solid performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, where Gavaskar contributed with a score of 48 runs.
Gavaskar's innings of 63 against the West Indies showcased his ability to handle the pace and bounce of Caribbean pitches.
A resilient knock against a formidable Australian bowling attack, Gavaskar's 77 demonstrated his adaptability.
In a match against England, Gavaskar played a supporting role with a score of 39 runs.
Gavaskar's innings of 45 against South Africa contributed to India's competitive total in the ODI.