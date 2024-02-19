CRICKET

Happy Birthday Rohan Gavaskar: Top 8 moments of the former cricketer

Debut Match (2004)

Making his ODI debut against Australia, Gavaskar scored 38 runs and showcased his potential with the bat.

54 vs Pakistan (2004)

In an ODI against Pakistan, Gavaskar played a crucial innings, scoring 54 runs to contribute to India's total.

61 vs Zimbabwe (2005)

Gavaskar notched up a half-century against Zimbabwe, displaying his ability to anchor the innings.

48 vs Pakistan (2005)

Another solid performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, where Gavaskar contributed with a score of 48 runs.

63 vs West Indies (2004)

Gavaskar's innings of 63 against the West Indies showcased his ability to handle the pace and bounce of Caribbean pitches.

77 vs Australia (2004)

A resilient knock against a formidable Australian bowling attack, Gavaskar's 77 demonstrated his adaptability.

39 vs England (2004)

In a match against England, Gavaskar played a supporting role with a score of 39 runs.

45 vs South Africa (2005)

Gavaskar's innings of 45 against South Africa contributed to India's competitive total in the ODI.

