Known as the "Baby-faced Assassin," Solskjaer earned a reputation as a super-substitute, often coming off the bench to score crucial goals.
Solskjaer scored four goals, including a hat-trick, against Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match during the 1998-1999 season.
Contributed to Manchester United's historic treble by scoring in the FA Cup final against Newcastle United.
Played a key role in Manchester United's Premier League triumph during the 1996-1997 season.
Solskjaer was part of the Manchester United team that won the Intercontinental Cup in 1999, defeating Palmeiras in the final.
Helped Manchester United secure another Premier League title as part of the treble-winning season.
Before joining Manchester United, Solskjaer won the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup with Molde, marking his early success.
As a manager, Solskjaer led Molde to two Norwegian Premier League titles (2011, 2012).