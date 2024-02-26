Sports

Happy Birthday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Top 10 moments of the footballer

Super Sub Reputation

Known as the "Baby-faced Assassin," Solskjaer earned a reputation as a super-substitute, often coming off the bench to score crucial goals.

Premier League Hat-trick

Solskjaer scored four goals, including a hat-trick, against Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match during the 1998-1999 season.

FA Cup Final 1999

Contributed to Manchester United's historic treble by scoring in the FA Cup final against Newcastle United.

Premier League Title 1996-1997

Played a key role in Manchester United's Premier League triumph during the 1996-1997 season.

Intercontinental Cup 1999

Solskjaer was part of the Manchester United team that won the Intercontinental Cup in 1999, defeating Palmeiras in the final.

Premier League Title 1998-1999

Helped Manchester United secure another Premier League title as part of the treble-winning season.

UEFA Cup Winner's Cup 1990-1991

Before joining Manchester United, Solskjaer won the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup with Molde, marking his early success.

Norwegian Premier League Title (as a manager)

As a manager, Solskjaer led Molde to two Norwegian Premier League titles (2011, 2012).

