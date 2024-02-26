Happy Birthday Morgan Brian: 8 facts about the American Soccer star

Sports
She made her debut with the senior U.S. women's soccer team in 2013, showcasing her talent on the international stage.
Morgan Brian gained notoriety as a striker for the University of Virginia, winning the prestigious 2013 Soccer America Player of the Year award during her collegiate career.
Morgan Brian was a vital member of the U.S. women's soccer team that secured the 2015 World Cup championship, contributing to the team's success.
Before her college fame, she attended Frederica Academy, where she earned recognition as the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2011.
In 2012, Morgan Brian achieved success with the United States' Under-20 squad, winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship.
Her family includes parents Vickie and Steve Brian, and she has a sister named Jennifer.
Morgan Brian shares a notable achievement with soccer legend Mia Hamm, as both have won the Hermann Trophy, recognizing them as the nation's top female college soccer player.
With a career marked by both collegiate and international triumphs, Morgan Brian has established herself as a prominent figure in women's soccer.