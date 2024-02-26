Sports

Happy Birthday Morgan Brian: 8 facts about the American Soccer star

Debut Star

She made her debut with the senior U.S. women's soccer team in 2013, showcasing her talent on the international stage.

2013 Soccer America Player of the Year

Morgan Brian gained notoriety as a striker for the University of Virginia, winning the prestigious 2013 Soccer America Player of the Year award during her collegiate career.

World Cup Champion

Morgan Brian was a vital member of the U.S. women's soccer team that secured the 2015 World Cup championship, contributing to the team's success.

High School Recognition

Before her college fame, she attended Frederica Academy, where she earned recognition as the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2011.

U-20 Success

In 2012, Morgan Brian achieved success with the United States' Under-20 squad, winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

Family Ties

Her family includes parents Vickie and Steve Brian, and she has a sister named Jennifer.

Hermann Trophy Winner

Morgan Brian shares a notable achievement with soccer legend Mia Hamm, as both have won the Hermann Trophy, recognizing them as the nation's top female college soccer player.

Soccer Sensation

With a career marked by both collegiate and international triumphs, Morgan Brian has established herself as a prominent figure in women's soccer.

