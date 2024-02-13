Sports

Happy Birthday Mary Fowler: 10 facts of the Australian football star

Early Life

Mary Fowler was born on February 14, 2003, in Cairns, Australia.

Football Prodigy

Fowler showed immense talent at a young age, making her senior debut for the Matildas, Australia's national women's football team, at just 15 years old.

Family of Footballers

Mary comes from a football-oriented family. Her father, Robbie Fowler, is a legendary footballer known for his prolific career with Liverpool FC and the English national team.

Club Success

She has played for various clubs, including Mnchestee City, Bankstown City Lions, the Western Sydney Wanderers, and Montpellier HSC in France.

Youngest Goal Scorer

Fowler became the youngest goal-scorer in the history of the Olympic Games football competition, scoring against Sweden in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Versatile Player

Mary Fowler is known for her versatility, being proficient as a forward and an attacking midfielder.

International Accolades

Despite her young age, Fowler has already gained recognition for her contributions to the Australian national team and is seen as a future star in women's football.

Awards and Honours

Mary Fowler has received several accolades, including the AFC Women's Asian Cup All-Star Team nomination in 2022.

Sibling Bond: She shares her passion for football with her siblings, including her sister, Quill, who is also involved in the sport.

Future Prospects

As one of the brightest talents in Australian women's football, Mary Fowler's career is poised for even greater achievements, and she continues to be a player to watch out.

