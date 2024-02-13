Sports

Happy Birthday Di Maria: Top 8 performances by the Argentine star

Image credits: Instagram

2014 UEFA Champions League Final (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid)

Di Maria played a crucial role in Real Madrid's victory, providing the assist for Sergio Ramos's equalizing goal.

Image credits: Instagram

2014 FIFA World Cup Final (Argentina vs Germany)

Though Argentina lost, Di Maria's performances throughout the tournament, until his injury in the final, were noteworthy.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Super Cup 2014 (Real Madrid vs Sevilla)

Di Maria contributed significantly in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester United debut (Premier League 2014-15)

Di Maria had a strong start with Manchester United, including a memorable goal and an assist on his debut against Burnley.

Image credits: Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain debut (Ligue 1 2015-16)

Di Maria marked his PSG debut with a goal and an assist against AS Monaco.

Image credits: Instagram

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Argentina vs Ecuador)

Di Maria scored a crucial goal to help Argentina secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 (PSG vs Real Madrid)

Di Maria delivered a stellar performance against his former club, Real Madrid, helping PSG secure a 3-0 win.

Image credits: Instagram

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 (PSG vs RB Leipzig)

Di Maria played a key role in PSG's victory, which led them to the Champions League final.

Image credits: Instagram
