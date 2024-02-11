CRICKET

Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer

5/46 vs South Africa A (August 2008)

Vinay Kumar's impressive bowling figures of 5/46 in a tour match against South Africa A showcased his ability to trouble quality opposition batsmen.

4/34 vs West Indies (June 2011)

Vinay Kumar's economical spell of 4/34 in an ODI against the West Indies played a key role in India's victory.

5/33 vs Zimbabwe (June 2010)

In an ODI against Zimbabwe, Vinay Kumar's stellar performance of 5/33 highlighted his effectiveness with the ball.

4/20 vs Sri Lanka (July 2012)

Vinay Kumar's impactful bowling, including a four-wicket haul for just 20 runs, helped India defend a low total against Sri Lanka in an ODI.

4/30 vs Sri Lanka (November 2010)

Vinay Kumar played a crucial role in restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total with his excellent figures of 4/30 in an ODI encounter.

3/22 vs England (September 2011)

In a T20 International against England, Vinay Kumar's tight bowling figures of 3/22 contributed to India's success.

4/30 vs Delhi Daredevils (May 2012)

Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Vinay Kumar's 4/30 against Delhi Daredevils showcased his effectiveness in the T20 format.

3/34 vs Pakistan (December 2012)

Vinay Kumar's disciplined bowling performance of 3/34 in an ODI against Pakistan played a part in India's victory.

3/39 vs Australia (October 2013)

Vinay Kumar's three-wicket haul against Australia in an ODI demonstrated his ability to make crucial breakthroughs.

4/40 vs Kings XI Punjab (May 2014)

In the IPL, Vinay Kumar's 4/40 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Kings XI Punjab displayed his effectiveness in the T20 league.

