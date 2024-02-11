CRICKET

Happy Birthday Imam-ul-Haq: Top 10 knocks by the Pakistan opener

128 vs Sri Lanka (October 2017)

Imam-ul-Haq's maiden century in ODIs came against Sri Lanka, showcasing his ability to anchor innings.

76 vs Afghanistan (June 2019)

Imam played a crucial role in a tight encounter, contributing with a well-paced 76 to help Pakistan secure a vital win in the World Cup.

Imam's Debut Century (October 2017)

Making an impactful debut, Imam-ul-Haq scored 100 against Sri Lanka, solidifying his place in the Pakistan cricket team.

Imam's Test Debut (May 2018)

In his Test debut against Ireland, Imam-ul-Haq scored a steady 74 in the second innings, displaying his adaptability to different formats.

151 vs England (May 2019)

In a high-pressure World Cup match, Imam-ul-Haq's composed innings of 151 set the tone for Pakistan's victory against England.

83 vs South Africa (January 2019)

In challenging conditions against South Africa, Imam contributed with a crucial 83 in the second Test.

Imam's Consistency in PSL (Various Seasons)

Imam-ul-Haq has been a consistent performer for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, making impactful contributions across multiple seasons

Imam's T20I Half-century (November 2018)

Scoring 56 runs against New Zealand in a T20I, Imam displayed his adaptability to the shortest format.

Imam's First Test Century (October 2018)

Imam's century against Australia in Dubai showcased his Test match temperament and resilience.

Imam's Resilient Knock vs Bangladesh (July 2019)

In a World Cup match against Bangladesh, Imam's patient 100 not out demonstrated his ability to anchor an innings and finish games effectively.

