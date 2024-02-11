Happy Birthday Imam-ul-Haq: Top 10 knocks by the Pakistan opener

CRICKET
Imam-ul-Haq's maiden century in ODIs came against Sri Lanka, showcasing his ability to anchor innings.
Imam played a crucial role in a tight encounter, contributing with a well-paced 76 to help Pakistan secure a vital win in the World Cup.
Making an impactful debut, Imam-ul-Haq scored 100 against Sri Lanka, solidifying his place in the Pakistan cricket team.
In his Test debut against Ireland, Imam-ul-Haq scored a steady 74 in the second innings, displaying his adaptability to different formats.
In a high-pressure World Cup match, Imam-ul-Haq's composed innings of 151 set the tone for Pakistan's victory against England.
In challenging conditions against South Africa, Imam contributed with a crucial 83 in the second Test.
Imam-ul-Haq has been a consistent performer for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, making impactful contributions across multiple seasons
Scoring 56 runs against New Zealand in a T20I, Imam displayed his adaptability to the shortest format.
Imam's century against Australia in Dubai showcased his Test match temperament and resilience.
In a World Cup match against Bangladesh, Imam's patient 100 not out demonstrated his ability to anchor an innings and finish games effectively.