Sports

Happy Birthday Luis Suarez: Top 10 quotes of former Barcelona legend

Image credits: Instagram

Staying True to Himself

"I am the same person I have always been. It is the same Luis Suarez everyone knows."

Image credits: Instagram

Perfection is Key

"Football is a sport where errors happen, you have to be on top all the time."

Image credits: Instagram

In Criticism and Compliments

"I prefer criticism from intelligent people than compliments from fools."

Image credits: Instagram

Thinking with the Heart

"I know I made a mistake, but I was thinking in that moment with the heart, not the head."

Image credits: Instagram

Authenticity Matters

"I am who I am, I don't pretend to be someone else."

Image credits: Instagram

Suarez Prioritises Loved Ones

"I have a family to maintain, and that is the most important thing."

Image credits: Instagram

Suarez on Never Giving Up

"You can miss a penalty, you can concede a goal, but you can never stop trying."

Image credits: Instagram

Striker's Mindset

"Every forward, every striker, wants to score goals. That's my job, that's why I'm on the field."

Image credits: Instagram

Suarez Focuses on Coach's Opinion

"I don't listen to what the press says about me. The most important opinion is that of my coach."

Image credits: Instagram

Suarez's Impactful Career

"I think I am a player who has made people proud and happy to be Uruguayan."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One