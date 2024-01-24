Happy Birthday Luis Suarez: Top 10 quotes of former Barcelona legend

Sports
"I am the same person I have always been. It is the same Luis Suarez everyone knows."
"Football is a sport where errors happen, you have to be on top all the time."
"I prefer criticism from intelligent people than compliments from fools."
"I know I made a mistake, but I was thinking in that moment with the heart, not the head."
"I am who I am, I don't pretend to be someone else."
"I have a family to maintain, and that is the most important thing."
"You can miss a penalty, you can concede a goal, but you can never stop trying."
"Every forward, every striker, wants to score goals. That's my job, that's why I'm on the field."
"I don't listen to what the press says about me. The most important opinion is that of my coach."
"I think I am a player who has made people proud and happy to be Uruguayan."