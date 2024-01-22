Sports

Happy Birthday Viviana Michel: Top 8 moments of the football star

Professional Football Career

Viviana Michel is a prominent professional football player recognized for her contributions as number 21 on the America Femenil club in the Liga MX Femenil league.

Social Media Presence

Beyond the field, she has gained popularity on Instagram, having a dedicated following of over 330,000 fans.

Early Football Days

Viviana began her football journey with the Chivas club, showcasing her skills and passion for the sport from the early stages of her career.

Educational Background

Alongside her football pursuits, she attended the Technological University of Tennessee, majoring in sports training, reflecting her dedication to both academic and sports.

Position on the Field

Known for versatility, Viviana Michel has played a crucial role on the field as a right midfielder, contributing to both club and national teams.

National Team Involvement

Beyond club football, she has represented Mexico on the international stage, earning a place on the Mexico Under 20 national team, further showcasing her talent and commitment.

Instagram Following

With a significant social media presence, Viviana's Instagram not only captures her prowess on the field but also provides glimpses into her fitness routines and training sessions.

Roots in Guadalajara

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, Viviana Michel's connection to her hometown adds a personal touch to her journey as a professional footballer.

