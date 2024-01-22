Happy Birthday Viviana Michel: Top 8 moments of the football star

Sports
Viviana Michel is a prominent professional football player recognized for her contributions as number 21 on the America Femenil club in the Liga MX Femenil league.
Beyond the field, she has gained popularity on Instagram, having a dedicated following of over 330,000 fans.
Viviana began her football journey with the Chivas club, showcasing her skills and passion for the sport from the early stages of her career.
Alongside her football pursuits, she attended the Technological University of Tennessee, majoring in sports training, reflecting her dedication to both academic and sports.
Known for versatility, Viviana Michel has played a crucial role on the field as a right midfielder, contributing to both club and national teams.
Beyond club football, she has represented Mexico on the international stage, earning a place on the Mexico Under 20 national team, further showcasing her talent and commitment.
With a significant social media presence, Viviana's Instagram not only captures her prowess on the field but also provides glimpses into her fitness routines and training sessions.
Born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, Viviana Michel's connection to her hometown adds a personal touch to her journey as a professional footballer.