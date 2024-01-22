Sports

Happy Birthday Arjen Robben: Top 10 quotes by the Dutch star

Image credits: Instagram

Winning Mentality

"Winning is the only thing that counts."

Image credits: Instagram

Finding Joy

"You have to enjoy every moment. Maybe I don't show it always, but I love football."

Image credits: Instagram

Positive Approach

"Every player has his qualities, but I always try to use them in a positive way."

Image credits: Instagram

Playing with Greats and Under Great Coaches

"I think it's a great honor to have played with so many great players and under so many great coaches."

Image credits: Instagram

Passion and Enjoyment

"I just want to play football and really enjoy it."

Image credits: Instagram

The Most Important

"Football is the most important of the least important things in life."

Image credits: Instagram

Team Success

"In football, the most important thing is to try to make the team win."

Image credits: Instagram

Winning in Football

"It's nice to create, to score goals. But, of course, the most beautiful thing is to win."

Image credits: Instagram

Giving Everything

"If you're not willing to give everything, you've already lost."

Image credits: Instagram

Football Realities

"In football, everything is possible."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One