Sports

Happy Birthday Laia Codina: Top 10 career moments of the football star

Image credits: Instagram

Early Life in Campllong

Laia Codina was born in Campllong, Province of Girona, Catalonia. She developed an early interest in football, starting to play at the age of four.

Image credits: Instagram

Childhood with Unio Deportiva Cassa

During her childhood, Codina played in the lower categories of the Unió Deportiva Cassà, a football team located in the Girona municipality of Cassá de la Selva.

Image credits: Instagram

Move to Barcelona

In 2014, at the age of 14, Codina made a significant move to Barcelona, signing with the renowned club to play in its lower categories.

Image credits: Instagram

Education in Journalism

Parallel to her football career, Codina pursued education in journalism at the Universidad de Vic, showcasing her commitment to both academics and sports.

Image credits: Instagram

Leadership in Barcelona B

Codina became a key figure in Barcelona B, showing leadership qualities. She served as the captain when the team was promoted to the Segunda División Pro during the 2017 season.

Image credits: Instagram

First-Team Dynamics with Barcelona

In the summer of 2019, Codina joined Barcelona's first-team dynamics, initially serving as a reserve team player until the end of the season.

Image credits: Instagram

Contract Extension and First-Team Role

Barcelona extended Codina's contract until 2022, and she made a definitive jump to the first team in the subsequent season.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut in La Liga and UEFA Women's Champions League

On October 13, 2019, Codina made her La Liga debut against Sporting de Huelva, followed by her UEFA Women's Champions League debut just four days later in a match against Minsk.

Image credits: Instagram

Loan to A.C. Milan

In July 2021, Codina signed a one-year loan deal with A.C. Milan, playing in the Italian club during the loan period.

Image credits: Instagram

Move to Arsenal

On August 29, 2023, Codina made another significant move in her career by signing with Arsenal, joining the English Women's Super League club.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One