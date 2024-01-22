Happy Birthday Laia Codina: Top 10 career moments of the football star

Sports
Laia Codina was born in Campllong, Province of Girona, Catalonia. She developed an early interest in football, starting to play at the age of four.
During her childhood, Codina played in the lower categories of the Unió Deportiva Cassà, a football team located in the Girona municipality of Cassá de la Selva.
In 2014, at the age of 14, Codina made a significant move to Barcelona, signing with the renowned club to play in its lower categories.
Parallel to her football career, Codina pursued education in journalism at the Universidad de Vic, showcasing her commitment to both academics and sports.
Codina became a key figure in Barcelona B, showing leadership qualities. She served as the captain when the team was promoted to the Segunda División Pro during the 2017 season.
In the summer of 2019, Codina joined Barcelona's first-team dynamics, initially serving as a reserve team player until the end of the season.
Barcelona extended Codina's contract until 2022, and she made a definitive jump to the first team in the subsequent season.
On October 13, 2019, Codina made her La Liga debut against Sporting de Huelva, followed by her UEFA Women's Champions League debut just four days later in a match against Minsk.
In July 2021, Codina signed a one-year loan deal with A.C. Milan, playing in the Italian club during the loan period.
On August 29, 2023, Codina made another significant move in her career by signing with Arsenal, joining the English Women's Super League club.