Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star

Sports
"I always feel like I can do better and improve, but that's what keeps me motivated."
"In tennis, you always have to keep moving forward, whether it's after a win or a loss."
"I believe in my ability. I've beaten top players before, and I know I can do it again."
"The journey in tennis is full of ups and downs, but each challenge is an opportunity to grow."
"Tennis is a game of constant learning. You learn from your wins, losses, and experiences."
"Success in tennis requires a combination of hard work, dedication, and mental toughness."
"The support of fans is incredible; it motivates me to keep pushing and giving my best on the court."