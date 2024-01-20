Sports

Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star

Driven by a Desire for Improvement

"I always feel like I can do better and improve, but that's what keeps me motivated."

On the Court and Beyond

"In tennis, you always have to keep moving forward, whether it's after a win or a loss."

Confidence in Competence

"I believe in my ability. I've beaten top players before, and I know I can do it again."

Embracing Growth Through Challenges

"The journey in tennis is full of ups and downs, but each challenge is an opportunity to grow."

Learning from Victories, Defeats, and Experiences

"Tennis is a game of constant learning. You learn from your wins, losses, and experiences."

Winning Formula

"Success in tennis requires a combination of hard work, dedication, and mental toughness."

Fan Power

"The support of fans is incredible; it motivates me to keep pushing and giving my best on the court."

