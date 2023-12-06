Happy Birthday John Terry: Top 10 achievements by the Chelsea legend

Sports
John Terry served as the captain of Chelsea for many years, leading the team with distinction and becoming one of the most iconic captains in the club's history.
Terry won multiple Premier League titles with Chelsea, contributing significantly to the club's successes in the 2004-2005, 2005-2006, and 2009-2010 seasons.
Terry played a pivotal role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2011-2012 season. His leadership throughout the campaign was crucial.
Terry was part of Chelsea's FA Cup-winning squads on multiple occasions, lifting the trophy in the 1999-2000, 2006-2007, and 2008-2009 seasons.
In the 2004-2005 season, Terry received a nomination for the PFA Player of the Year, reflecting his outstanding individual performances as a central defender.
Terry played a role in Chelsea's UEFA Europa League success in the 2012-2013 season, adding another European trophy to his illustrious career.
Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2012 during Terry's tenure, showcasing their dominance on the global stage.
Terry was named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2004-2005 campaign, recognizing his defensive prowess and leadership skills.
Terry captained the England national team, leading the squad during various international competitions and qualifying campaigns.
John Terry holds a significant record for Chelsea's all-time appearances, underlining his longevity and commitment to the club.