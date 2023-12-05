CRICKET
Singh played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, delivering crucial performances throughout the tournament, including in the final against Pakistan.
RP Singh made an impactful Test debut, taking a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Karachi.
Singh's five-wicket haul played a crucial role in India's victory against England during the Test series.
In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Singh's brilliant spell of 4/13 against South Africa was instrumental in India's success.
Singh's impactful bowling, with figures of 4/35, played a crucial role in India's victory over Pakistan in a One Day International.
Singh's stellar bowling performance in the Perth Test against Australia earned him the Man of the Match award.
In a Test match against Pakistan in Delhi, Singh's three-wicket haul contributed to India's victory.
Singh's five-wicket haul was a highlight of India's victory against Australia in Adelaide.