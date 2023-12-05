CRICKET

Happy Birthday RP Singh: Top 8 performances by the former Indian pacer

T20 World Cup Final vs Pakistan (Johannesburg, September 2007)

Singh played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, delivering crucial performances throughout the tournament, including in the final against Pakistan.

Test Debut vs Pakistan (Karachi, January 2006)

RP Singh made an impactful Test debut, taking a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Karachi.

5/59 vs England (Nottingham, July 2007)

Singh's five-wicket haul played a crucial role in India's victory against England during the Test series.

4/13 vs South Africa (Durban, September 2007)

In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Singh's brilliant spell of 4/13 against South Africa was instrumental in India's success.

4/35 vs Pakistan (Jaipur, November 2007)

Singh's impactful bowling, with figures of 4/35, played a crucial role in India's victory over Pakistan in a One Day International.

Man of the Match vs Australia (Perth, January 2008)

Singh's stellar bowling performance in the Perth Test against Australia earned him the Man of the Match award.

3/34 vs Pakistan (Delhi, November 2007)

In a Test match against Pakistan in Delhi, Singh's three-wicket haul contributed to India's victory.
 

5/59 vs Australia (Adelaide, January 2008)

Singh's five-wicket haul was a highlight of India's victory against Australia in Adelaide.

