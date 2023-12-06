CRICKET

Happy Birthday Alick Athanaze: All you need to know about this prodigy

Image credits: Getty

Birth and Age

Alick Athanaze was born on October 7, 1998. As of my last update in January 2023, he would be around 24 years old.

Image credits: Getty

Nationality

Alick Athanaze is from Grenada, which is a part of the West Indies cricket team.

Image credits: Getty

Playing Role

Alick Athanaze is known as a left-handed batsman.

Image credits: Getty

Under-19 Cricket Success

Athanaze gained recognition during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. He had an impressive tournament, scoring consistently for the West Indies Under-19 team.

Image credits: Getty

T10 League Participation

Some West Indies cricketers, including young talents, have participated in T10 leagues. Athanaze may have had opportunities to showcase his skills in such short-format leagues.
 

Image credits: Getty

First-Class Cricket

Alick Athanaze has played first-class cricket, representing the Windward Islands in regional cricket competitions.

Image credits: Getty

Huge Potential for Future West Indies Teams

As a young and talented cricketer, Alick Athanaze may be considered a prospect for future West Indies teams and may also take up the leadership role.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One