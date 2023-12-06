Happy Birthday Alick Athanaze: All you need to know about this prodigy

CRICKET
Alick Athanaze was born on October 7, 1998. As of my last update in January 2023, he would be around 24 years old.
Alick Athanaze is from Grenada, which is a part of the West Indies cricket team.
Alick Athanaze is known as a left-handed batsman.
Athanaze gained recognition during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. He had an impressive tournament, scoring consistently for the West Indies Under-19 team.
Some West Indies cricketers, including young talents, have participated in T10 leagues. Athanaze may have had opportunities to showcase his skills in such short-format leagues.
Alick Athanaze has played first-class cricket, representing the Windward Islands in regional cricket competitions.
As a young and talented cricketer, Alick Athanaze may be considered a prospect for future West Indies teams and may also take up the leadership role.