Happy Birthday Coco Vandeweghe: Top 10 performances by the Tennis star

Image credits: Getty

2017 Australian Open Semifinal

Vandeweghe reached the semifinals of the 2017 Australian Open, showcasing her prowess on the Grand Slam stage.

Image credits: Getty

2017 US Open Quarterfinal

She reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open, demonstrating her consistency in major tournaments.

Image credits: Getty

2016 Australian Open Quarterfinal

In the 2016 Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals, marking another deep run in a Grand Slam event.

Image credits: Getty

2015 Wimbledon Fourth Round

Vandeweghe advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2015, displaying her grass-court skills.

Image credits: Getty

2019 US Open Third Round

Vandeweghe reached the third round of the 2019 US Open, showcasing her resilience in a major competition.

Image credits: Getty

2017 Fed Cup Final

Coco Vandeweghe played a crucial role in the United States' victory in the 2017 Fed Cup Final, contributing to the team's success.

Image credits: Getty

2018 Stuttgart Open Semifinal

She reached the semifinals of the 2018 Stuttgart Open, an important tournament in the WTA calendar.

Image credits: Getty

2017 Indian Wells Semifinal

She reached the semifinals of the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in 2017, highlighting her success in premier events.

Image credits: Getty

2017 Miami Open Quarterfinal

Vandeweghe's strong showing at the 2017 Miami Open included reaching the quarterfinal stage.

Image credits: Getty

2016 Olympic Games:

Vandeweghe represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, contributing to the team's success in the tennis event.

Image credits: Getty
