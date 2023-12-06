Happy Birthday Coco Vandeweghe: Top 10 performances by the Tennis star

Sports
Vandeweghe reached the semifinals of the 2017 Australian Open, showcasing her prowess on the Grand Slam stage.
She reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open, demonstrating her consistency in major tournaments.
In the 2016 Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals, marking another deep run in a Grand Slam event.
Vandeweghe advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2015, displaying her grass-court skills.
Vandeweghe reached the third round of the 2019 US Open, showcasing her resilience in a major competition.
Coco Vandeweghe played a crucial role in the United States' victory in the 2017 Fed Cup Final, contributing to the team's success.
She reached the semifinals of the 2018 Stuttgart Open, an important tournament in the WTA calendar.
She reached the semifinals of the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in 2017, highlighting her success in premier events.
Vandeweghe's strong showing at the 2017 Miami Open included reaching the quarterfinal stage.
Vandeweghe represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, contributing to the team's success in the tennis event.