Happy Birthday Karun Nair: 7 quotes by the Indian batter

CRICKET
"Cricket teaches us to face challenges head-on. Every inning is a new battle, and I strive to emerge stronger each time I walk onto the pitch."
"A triple century is not just about runs; it's a journey of determination, focus, and team spirit."
"In cricket, patience is not just a virtue; it's a weapon. Waiting for the right moment, playing each ball on its merit – that's the essence of the game."
"Records are made to be broken, but the memories we create on the field last a lifetime. Cherishing every moment, every partnership, and every victory."
"Cricket is a dance between the bat and the ball. You need rhythm, precision, and a dash of flair to make it a performance worth remembering."
"In cricket, as in life, resilience is the key. Whether facing a bouncer on the field or challenges off the pitch, it's about standing tall, facing it head-on."
"Cricket is a canvas, and each shot is a stroke of art. I believe in painting my innings with a palette of patience, determination, and the occasional flourish of aggression."