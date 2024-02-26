Sports

Happy Birthday Jamal Musiala: Top 10 facts about the German footballer

Birth and Nationality

Jamal Musiala was born on February 26, 2003, in Stuttgart, Germany. He holds dual nationality, being both German and English.

Early Career

Musiala started his youth career at TSV Lehnerz before joining the youth system of FC Bayern Munich.

Club Career - Bayern Munich

Musiala made his professional debut for Bayern Munich in June 2020 at the age of 17. He became the youngest goalscorer in Bayern's history in the Bundesliga.

International Representation:

Musiala has represented both Germany and England at the youth international levels.

Position

He primarily plays as an attacking midfielder or winger.

Record Breaker

Musiala became the youngest English goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League when he scored for Bayern against Lazio in 2021.

Education and Development

Musiala attended Whitgift School in Croydon, London, where he continued his education alongside his football development.

Contract Extension

In March 2021, Musiala signed a long-term contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Champions League Triumph

Musiala played a role in Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2019-2020 season.

Accolades

He has received recognition for his performances, including being nominated for the 2021 Golden Boy Award.

