Happy Birthday Jamal Musiala: Top 10 facts about the German footballer

Jamal Musiala was born on February 26, 2003, in Stuttgart, Germany. He holds dual nationality, being both German and English.
Musiala started his youth career at TSV Lehnerz before joining the youth system of FC Bayern Munich.
Musiala made his professional debut for Bayern Munich in June 2020 at the age of 17. He became the youngest goalscorer in Bayern's history in the Bundesliga.
Musiala has represented both Germany and England at the youth international levels.
He primarily plays as an attacking midfielder or winger.
Musiala became the youngest English goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League when he scored for Bayern against Lazio in 2021.
Musiala attended Whitgift School in Croydon, London, where he continued his education alongside his football development.
In March 2021, Musiala signed a long-term contract extension with Bayern Munich.
Musiala played a role in Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2019-2020 season.
He has received recognition for his performances, including being nominated for the 2021 Golden Boy Award.