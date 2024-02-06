Happy Birthday Fidel Edwards: Top 10 facts about the Caribbean star

CRICKET
Fidel Henderson Edwards was born on February 6, 1982, in Christ Church, Barbados.
Edwards is known for his express pace and has been one of the fastest bowlers in West Indies cricket.
He made his debut for the West Indies in Test cricket against Sri Lanka in 2003.
Edwards played his first One Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in 2003.
His T20 International debut came in 2006 against New Zealand.
Edwards is one of the few bowlers to have taken a Test hat-trick for the West Indies. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2003.
Fidel Edwards has had stints in English county cricket, playing for teams like Hampshire and Birmingham Bears.
Throughout his career, Edwards has faced injury challenges, which, at times, affected his consistent presence in the West Indies lineup.
He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Deccan Chargers and then later for the Rajasthan Royals.
Fidel Edwards has been an experienced campaigner in the West Indies bowling lineup, providing pace and aggression.