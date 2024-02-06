CRICKET

Happy Birthday Fidel Edwards: Top 10 facts about the Caribbean star

Birth

Fidel Henderson Edwards was born on February 6, 1982, in Christ Church, Barbados.

Fast Bowling

Edwards is known for his express pace and has been one of the fastest bowlers in West Indies cricket.

International Debut

He made his debut for the West Indies in Test cricket against Sri Lanka in 2003.

ODI Debut

Edwards played his first One Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in 2003.

T20 International Debut

His T20 International debut came in 2006 against New Zealand.

Hat-Trick

Edwards is one of the few bowlers to have taken a Test hat-trick for the West Indies. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2003.

County Cricket

Fidel Edwards has had stints in English county cricket, playing for teams like Hampshire and Birmingham Bears.

Injuries

Throughout his career, Edwards has faced injury challenges, which, at times, affected his consistent presence in the West Indies lineup.

IPL Career

He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Deccan Chargers and then later for the Rajasthan Royals.

Experienced Campaigner

Fidel Edwards has been an experienced campaigner in the West Indies bowling lineup, providing pace and aggression.

